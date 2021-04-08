Maybe it was because of the prolonged winter storm, which forced many businesses to close during a week in February, but the City of Greenville recorded a dip in the amount of sales tax rebate revenue it received this month, when compared to the same time one year ago.
The year to date collections remain well ahead of the 2020 figures, according to a report issued Wednesday by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who in a report issued April 1 said the freeze two months ago impacted revenues from across the state.
“Adjusted for the effects of delayed payments due to the late February winter weather disaster, March state sales tax collections continued to slump below levels of a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than retail trade and restaurants continued to decline, led by depressed receipts from oil- and gas-related businesses.
Greenville was to receive a sales tax payment of $568,924.54 this month, a decrease of 1.46% from the 577,399.58 collected during April 2020, which itself was a decrease of 2.58 percent from the $592,721.19 received in April 2019. The record for the month of $681,563.86 was collected in April 2016.
The figures released Wednesday reflect the portion of sales taxes collected at Greenville businesses in February, which were reported to the comptroller’s office in March.
For the fiscal year so far, Greenville has taken in sales tax rebate revenue of a little more than $3 million, representing an increase of 9.31 percent from the $2.75 million received through April 2020.
Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.63 billion in March, 2.4 percent less than in March 2020. The amount, however, included some revenue remitted in March that in normal circumstances would have been received by the state in February.
After adjusting the March totals to account for March 1 activity, March sales tax revenue totaled $2.46 billion, down 8.6 percent from March 2020.
“Some of the trends established during the COVID-19 pandemic continued, as remittances from online retailers, building materials stores and sporting goods stores continued to show strong growth over the previous year,” Hegar added. “Clothing and accessories stores and furniture stores showed declines, likely due to store closures caused by widespread power outages.”
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city’s general fund. A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
