The way the ground rumbles as a train goes by.
The way the loud, strident sound from its horn reverberates off nearby structures.
These sensations are almost addictive to some people.
Whether called “railfans,” “railway enthusiasts,” or “train buffs,” lovers of locomotives from across the world use photography, videography, writing and other favorite hobbies to share their fondness for watching trains with a diverse community of kindred spirits.
Here in Greenville, Texas, about a year ago, railfan Paul Scarn of Lewisville helped local enthusiast Glen Tucker set up a camera and microphone to livestream a view of the tracks that run by Tucker's shop, Glen's Small Engine Repair. Since then, the stream has garnered an international audience.
“We started livestreaming on YouTube in February of 2021 but had to restart the stream in December, so we've had this same stream running continuously for three months now,” Tucker said. “In the live chat, we have people chiming in from around the world and greeting each other as they watch.”
The stream, which can be viewed on the YouTube channel, IFIXIT4U, currently uses only one camera, which is turned to either face the Stonewall Street overpass or the intersection of Wesley and St. John streets. Scanner feeds from Kansas City Southern (KCS) dispatch, the KCS terminal in Wylie, and Greenville Majors Airport are also played over the stream.
Despite the simplicity of the setup, the stream has proved to be more than just a way for train buffs to watch from home for fun. The constant monitoring by the public has also made it possible for potential safety hazards to be reported and addressed in a more timely manner.
“Back in November, we had a train come through where there was something wrong with one of the cars' wheels, causing it to spark as it went down the track,” Tucker said. “Someone who was watching the stream called the company, and they (KCS) were able to stop the train and call in a crane to take the car that was sparking out so that the train could keep going without risking a derailment.”
This past Monday, a small group of railfans who had gotten to know each other over the stream's live chat gathered at Glen's Small Engine Repair for a bit of face-to-face conversation and to watch the KCS 4018 pass through Greenville.
While most of the people who came to the gathering were from Northeast Texas, the invitation was also accepted from three Englishmen, one of whom was Dave Lindsell from Exeter, better known in railfan circles by his handle Deshler Dave.
“I grew up in a home that was between two tracks, and it's been in my blood ever since,” Lindsell said. “As a railway enthusiast, I've visited almost every state in the U.S. and I've also watched trains in mainland Europe, especially in Germany and Austria.”
Monday's gathering was also attended by one of Greenville's best known train buffs, Jim Satterwhite, who remembers being a passenger at Greenville's Katy Station.
“After I graduated from high school in Wichita, Kansas, in 1965, I started my senior trip from Wichita to Kansas City on the Santa Fe railroad,” Satterwhite said. “Then in Kansas City, I boarded the Katy train, which arrived in Greenville in May.
“Passenger service to Greenville ended soon thereafter during June 1965. What a fantastic journey. That was something that I think America has lost by not having the rails going anymore,” he added.
Satterwhite is also the owner of Coastline Texas Rail Services, a company that converts retired railroad cars into culverts and bridges.
