Greenville's housing sector scale will be shown at 4:30 p.m. today during a City Council work-study session.
During a series of city presentations, including one on the unfunded liability of firefighter pensions, department leaders will discuss their management practices heading into the 2021-2022 budgeting process.
The meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers, 2821 Washington Street. The session precedes the regular City Council meeting at 6 p.m.
The City Council will be watching closely a presentation from Community Development Director Steve Methven, who is responsible for managing building permits and inspections.
Greenville has permitted 377 new homes during the last nine months and more than 1,000 other building projects. The value of the new homes was worth more than $90 million. Those numbers are unlikely to level off based on the current housing market. In the last six months, Greenville has approved hundreds of new homes and developments.
Methven, however, is also responsible for code enforcement and health inspections. In the last nine months, code enforcement has responded to more than 260 complaints.
Part of Methven's pitch will be to fund another clerk to help navigate the increased demand for permits. Methven also wants to continue upgrades to downtown areas while working with property owners to maintain their facilities better. How that will work isn't clear in the Council agenda.
The City Council will receive an update about a $15.7 million unfunded liability to the city's firefighter pension program. Previously, the city upped its contributions to the fund to ensure that it was solvent. The city contribution rose from 19% to more than 21%. The city has also cut the fund's return expectations.
Currently, 66 people receive benefits from the fund, and there are another 59 who are part of the plan.
The city's human resources department provides an overview of how it manages the more than 400 employees — between the city and GEUS. Through July 1, 2021, turnover and retirements have hit the city and GEUS. At least 18 people have retired this year, while another 15 left involuntarily and another 41 left voluntarily. The number of departures marks a 63% turnover increase over 2020.
An additional 73 employees are eligible for retirement this year.
