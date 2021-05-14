With several new businesses preparing to open their doors in the near future, including its first liquor stores, the city of Greenville is already breaking new records for sales tax rebate revenue.
The city saw a record payment of more than $1 million in sales tax rebate revenue this month, according to a report issued Wednesday by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who said many cities across the state also received big windfalls this month.
“Spurred by a number of factors, April state sales tax collections increased sharply from a year ago,” Hegar said. “Collections from all major sectors other than mining and construction rose significantly, led by receipts from restaurants and retailers.”
The city’s sales tax rebate revenue for the year to date also remains well ahead of the same point one year ago and is likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future, with multiple retail stores and restaurants opening.
• Several liquor stores have received approval of applications from the Greenville City Council. including one which was approved in January from Payal Brahmbhatt for a Fossil Creek Liquor Store in the Town South Shopping Center on Wesley Street. The 3,000 square foot store is expected to open in the next few days and will be one of 13 Fossil Creek Liquor Store locations in Texas.
• Krazy Lotz, a chain of stores featuring discounted deals on clothing, electronics, toys, household items and more, is scheduled to open Saturday at 2903B Lee Street.
The city of Greenville reported receiving $1,010,215.99 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 38.88% from the $727,391.84 received in May 2020 and also well above the $757,793.70 received in May 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in just over $4 million, 15.49% higher than thealmost $3.48 million received through May 2020.
The May sales tax rebate payment represents each city's portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in March and reported to the Comptroller's office in April. Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
