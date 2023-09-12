The Greenville Area Retired Teachers and School Employees association is staying busy with multiple projects.
At their next regular meeting – which will be this Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library – the group plans to hear from candidates running for the District 2 spot on the Texas House of Representatives, with a particular interest in the candidates’ stances on issues that affect retired educators.
In addition to regularly speaking with lawmakers and advocating for retired school employees, the Greenville chapter of TRTA is also collecting donations of new or gently used children’s books.
Partnered with Prairie Coffee Co. (at 2404 Lee St.), the group has a donation box set up at the coffee shop where people can drop off books any day or time.
However, on the second Friday of every month, volunteers with TRTA will be manning the drop-off box from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to pick up the books and chat with members of the community.
“Reading well is one of the most valuable skills required to achieve success in future activities,” a press release from the chapter said about the difference that access to books can make in the lives of children. “Reading well enriches cultural and academic knowledge plus gives the simple pleasures of discovering new worlds at home and school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.