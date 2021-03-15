The local retail economy continues to show impressive strength, based on the amount of sales tax rebate revenue generated in Greenville, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
But the same can not be said for the rest of state. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $2.51 billion in February, 13.3% less than in February 2020; however, after adjusting the February totals to account for March 1 activity, February sales tax revenue totaled $2.68 billion, down 7.5% from February 2020.
“The pattern in sales tax collections we’ve seen for the past several months continued, with receipts from the retail trade sector showing gains over the prior year while receipts from oil- and gas-related sectors show deep declines,” Hegar said. “Receipts from online, sporting goods, furniture and home improvement retailers continue to be elevated, a trend apparent since the start of the pandemic as Texans spend more time at home.”
The city of Greenville reported receiving $703,501.86 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 15.37% from the $609,734.43 received in March 2020 and also well above the $589,759.62 received in March 2019. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in $2.44 million,12.17% higher than the almost $2.18 million received through March 2020. The city had received about $1.99 million through March 2019.
The March sales tax rebate payment represents each city's portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in January and reported to the Comptroller's office in February. Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city's general fund.
