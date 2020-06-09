Summer officially arrived in Greenville Tuesday afternoon, as the season’s first triple-digit high temperature was reported.
But the current heat wave isn’t likely to stick around, as a cold front also blew into the region during the afternoon.
Majors Field, the City of Greenville Municipal Airport, recorded reaching 100 degrees at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday. The thermometer climbed all the way to 102 by 4 p.m.
About the only saving grace was that the heat index — what it feels like when the humidity is factored in — rose only to the mid-90s as the front passed through, bringing gusty north winds.
Conditions should be much more pleasant today. The National Weather Service forecast was calling for it to remain sunny, with a high near 85, with northwest wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
Most of Hunt County and portions of the surrounding area were listed under a “high” fire danger Tuesday by the Texas A&M Forest Service due to the recent lack of precipitation, reduced humidity and the gusting winds. Hunt County is NOT currently under a ban on outdoor burning.
The National Weather Service was predicting Hunt County and North Texas to stay dry through the upcoming weekend, with afternoon temperatures again rising into the mid to upper 90s each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.