Greenville Police Department Officer Robert Pemberton is stepping down after more than a quarter-century of service with the department.
A retirement ceremony for Pemberton is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Pemberton is retiring after 26 years of service, during which he and his K-9 partners were repeatedly honored.
In 2016, Pemberton and Rex were recognized by The Black Asphalt Law Enforcement Network – a criminal apprehension networking system that is administrated by the Kane County Sheriff's Office in Illinois – for seizing 32.7 kilos of crystal meth.
Pemberton was recognized as the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s Police Officer of the Year in 2017, the same year Rex was named Top Narcotics Dog from the United States Police Canine Association (U.S.P.C.A.) Region 20 and the Most Weapons Seized as a Result of a Traffic Stop by the National Interdiction Conference in Pennsylvania.
The same year the team was awarded the State K-9 Team of the Year by the Texas Narcotics Officers Association.
U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Rockwall) also presented Pemberton and Rex a commendation during a visit to Greenville that summer.
Rex later retired and passed away in March 2019.
Those wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to RSVP by calling 903-457-0508 or by email at hlanders@ci,greenville.tx.us
