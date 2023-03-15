The Greenville Police Department conducted a sting operation this week, seeking to determine if businesses were selling tobacco and/or vaping products to minors.
Officers, with the help of several young adults, conducted an operation on local businesses that sell tobacco and vape products, which can be sold only to people age 21 or older.
Twenty-three stores were randomly selected inside the city limits of Greenville. The young adults entered the stores under the direction and direct supervision of plain-clothed officers to buy either tobacco or vape products. Of the 23 locations visited, seven (30%) sold either tobacco or vape products to the underage adults.
Many of the stores that did not sell to the minors use the scan system for their driver’s license that automatically tells the clerk that the sale is prohibited.
Police encourage more stores to employ the system and use it so that underaged individuals do not have access to the products.
Selling tobacco products to a minor is a Class C misdemeanor and violators can face fines. Retailers can also have their license from the state to sell tobacco products revoked or must pay additional fines as well.
The Greenville police are committed to the safety and health of local youth and will continue to conduct similar operations to ensure compliance with state laws. Parents and guardians are also urged to talk to their children about the dangers of tobacco and vape use.
