An announcement is expected soon as to who will be the next chief of the Greenville Police Department.
“I have narrowed it to the top two candidates and am having second interviews with them this week,” City Manager Summer Spurlock said Wednesday.
Will Cole, who had been serving as Greenville’s acting police chief, is no longer in contention, the Herald-Banner has learned. Cole, who had served as acting chief since former Chief Scott Smith’s retirement on Feb. 2 has left the department, and Capt. Charles Starnes is in charge until a permanent replacement is named. Neither Starnes nor Cole could be reached for comment.
Cole was one of five finalists announced by the city in May. The other four were Quinlan ISD Police Chief Steve Walden, Heather Morris, a retired assistant police chief in Houston, Christopher Smith, an assistant chief deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and Sunnyvale Police Chief Andrew Hawkes.
Hawkes no longer is in the running, and he has filed a public records request with Spurlock’s office seeking details on the selection process.
Walden and Smith are believed to be the final two in the running, according to Hawkes.
“The purpose of my freedom of information act request is to hopefully show that there was a pre-determined candidate and this was all for show,” Hawkes said of the selection process. “The citizens of Greenville deserve the most experienced, qualified candidate that they can get.”
Hawkes had not received a reply to his request as of Friday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.