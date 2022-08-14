One of Greenville’s most popular Halloween attractions will not be operating this year but might move to a new location in the future.
The Haunted Landmark, presented by the Greenville Noon Rotary Club and the Greenville Rotary Post Office Foundation, has not hosted spooks and ghosts since the fall of 2019.
The attraction inside The Landmark building at 2920 Lee St. did not open in 2020 and again in 2021.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club announced Wednesday that the Haunted Landmark will be closed again this year.
The club’s Troy Brakefield said Friday that the attraction will return in the future.
“The last few years have presented a challenge for us -- and everyone else,” said Brakefield. “We are now looking at moving to a new venue and are considering partnering with another organization to help with the massive undertaking that is putting on a quality attraction. We have truly enjoyed putting on the event, giving everyone a thrill, and using the proceeds to benefit our community. And we hope to do it again.”
The Halloween attraction, which people lined up around the block to see, was typically held every Friday and Saturday night in October and also on Oct. 31. All profits raised from the attraction are put back into the community by way of the Rotary Club’s charity projects and scholarships.
The changing economy, combined with remnants of concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted multiple Halloween activities.
As of Thursday, the City of Greenville indicated that there will be a 2022 Halloween event downtown on Monday, Oct. 31, but the city has not yet determined if it will be the traditional Halloween on the Square, or the Candy, Costumes & Cars drive-thru event that has been conducted the past two years.
