Cadets in Greenville High School's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) finished 11th place among 16 elite drill teams at the Area 10 State Drill Championship held at Texas A&M University College Station two weekends ago.
Participating in the competition were 16 teams that were invited out of 70 NJROTC units in the area. The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets hosted the event, in which teams were judged over the following areas:
• Athletics (push-ups, curl-ups and a 16x100 relay)
• Academic test
• Unarmed basic drill
• Unarmed exhibition drill
• Armed basic drill
• Armed exhibition drill
• Color guard
Greenville High School Cadet Taylor Kent won a championship by completing 79 push-ups to cadence (push-ups in time with vocal count), which was more push-ups than any other cadet completed in the competition.
All in all, the unit's Naval Science Instructor Mike Flater was pleased with the cadets' performance, especially since some drill members were unable to make it to the meet, which required multiple alternate drill team members to quickly prepare for the competition.
"I was extremely impressed with the performance of the team in most events, especially some extraordinary individual efforts made by personnel who were added to the team in the 11th hour, with little time to practice," Flater said.
Last-minute add-ons to the team that were recognized for the contributions were Alana Brady, Daniel Montes, Tyler Trexel and Baily Griggs.
While the meet will be the last official drill competition of the year, Greenville High School's NJROTC unit will still be active in community events and in the school's annual Floor Show.
The NJROTC program—which doesn't require cadets to spend any money to join—gets its funding from multiple sources, with the U.S. Navy providing half of its budget, and the rest being paid by GISD and various organizations including the Military Officers Association of America, Disabled American Veterans Association, VFW, American Legion, Golden Kiwanis, Kiwanis, Lions Club, and Rotary Club.
Because of the support offered to the program by so many local organizations, the unit regularly provides drill teams for athletic events, school board meetings, and many other major events in the Greenville area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.