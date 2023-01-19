A local man was uninjured in a Monday night two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a Fannin County resident, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The accident occured at 6:15 p.m. Monday on State Hwy. 78 near FM 1396 in Fannin County, the DPS reported.
Gamez Santana, 60, of Bonham was driving a 2021 Kubota tractor and towing a homemade trailer southbound without displaying any emblems, reflective material, or lighting as required, and he slowed to make a left turn, the DPS indicated.
William Bailey Isham, 65, of Greenville, was driving a 1998 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer southbound on the highway and did not see the tractor or its trailer, and the rig struck Santana’s tractor and trailer from behind, according to the DPS.
The DPS reported that after impact, Santana’s tractor overturned, and he was ejected.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the DPS reported.
Isham was not injured.
An investigation was ongoing Wednesday by the DPS office in Cooper.
