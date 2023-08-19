Every day people’s lives are saved by skilled surgeons. But few would probably associate podiatry with “lifesaving medicine.”
However, that’s exactly what podiatry – which is healthcare focusing on the foot and lower extremities – proved to be for Greenville resident James Milaiskis late last year when a foot injury led to gangrene.
“I went to the nail salon last July and was getting a pedicure when they accidentally ripped one of my toenails off,” Milaiskis said. “It started to go bad and smelled like death, but like so many men, I put off going to the doctor to get it taken care of.
“Long story short, I passed out in September and was in a coma for three days,” Milaiskis said. “I had gangrene and they removed all five toes on my left foot.”
The lifesaving procedure was performed by Dr. Steven Brancheau, who has been practicing podiatry in Greenville for more than 40 years.
Brancheau is also the founder of a podiatry residency program at Hunt Regional Medical Center (one of only two such programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area), where he mentors young doctors is the field.
At his private practice, Brancheau mostly focuses on reconstructive forefoot, rearfoot and ankle surgery.
“We see a significant amount of trauma,” Brancheau said. “We also spend a significant amount of our time doing diabetic care, both surgical and non-surgical.”
As Brancheau continues to stay on top of treating Milaiskis’ condition, Milaiskis has been taking diabetes and blood pressure medication and has been going through physical therapy as he continues to get used to an ankle foot orthosis prosthesis and copes with phantom limb pain.
“I thank my mother, Joanne, who found me when I passed out and Dr. Brancheau for saving my life,” Milailskis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.