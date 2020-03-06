A local man was arrested early Friday morning after being charged with the sexual assault of a child.
Thomas Mitchell Totten, 59, of Greenville, was taken into custody in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard at round 4 a.m. on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Totten received a magistrate’s warning on the charge before Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1 Wayne Money, who set bond at $125,000.
Totten was reported to have been released from custody from the Hunt County Detention Center on bond as of Friday afternoon.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
Court records indicate that Totten had not yet been indicted on the charge. The next meeting of the Hunt County grand jury is scheduled March 27.
