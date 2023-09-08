Police arrested a Greenville man late last week on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with vehicle stemming from a fatality accident that occurred Aug. XX at Farm-to-Market Road 224 and resulted in the death of one person.
Arrested by the Department of Public Safety last Thursday was 46-year-old Samuel Wayne Hood who has at some point also used the name Sam Hud and was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center with bail set at $300,000.
Greenville PD was also called to Hood’s house recently to investigate a case of domestic violence but had left the scene before officers arrived. Officers spoke with his wife at the home and no charges have been filed in the incident.
Thursday’s arrest was not Hood’s first encounter with local law enforcement with at least 12 previous allegations against him, according to the Hunt County jail records.
Hood’s arrest record dates to at least 1995 when he was charged with a probation violation stemming form a previous arrest for felony burglary of a habitation out of Harris County, Texas. In 2000 he was arrested for theft over $50 but less than $500 and in 2001 he was charged with credit card abuse in Collin County. In 2004 he was arrested twice – once on Jan. 24 for assault using bodily injury in another jurisdiction and again on Oct. 7 for reckless driving.
In 2016 he was also arrested twice – for forgery in April of that year and in March for burglary of coin-operated/collection machine.
Hood’s record continued with a February 2017 arrest by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on multiple charges from 2016 that included forgery, burglary of a coin-operated machine theft of property over $100 but less than $750 and a parole violation.
He has also been arrested in Dallas County on a theft charge in June 2016 but the case was dismissed, was arrested by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in July 2016 for theft of property with two or more previous convictions on a warrant out of Rockwall. Hunt was also arrested in 1995 on a second-degree felony. Burglary of a habitation that occurred in Harris County, Texas. He had his probation revoked following conviction
He has previously lived, according to an online records search, in Farmersville, Pasadena, Texas and League City, Texas and Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.