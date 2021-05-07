A Greenville man is in custody, charged with murder in connection with setting a fatal fire in Greenville last month.
Kerith Gilstrap, 42, is being held in lieu of $1 million bond on one count of murder. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Greenville Police Department Thursday morning.
“I issued the murder warrant,” said Hunt County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Wayne Money. “He is accused of setting the fire.”
On the morning of April 13, the Greenville Fire-Rescue Department was dispatched to a fire at a residence in the 4800 block of Bourland, which resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
One person was reportedly treated at the scene by representatives with American Medical Response for burns and/or smoke inhalation.
“He (Gilstrap) suffered burns from the fire,” Money added.
Gilstrap’s address according to jail records is in the 4900 block of Bourland, although Money said he was believed to have lived at the residence with the victim.
The fire was investigated by the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Fire-Rescue Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
As of Friday, it was unknown whether Gilstrap had an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County.
