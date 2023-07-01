In three short weeks, avid readers of all ages and literary tastes will have an opportunity to meet 40-or-so authors and peruse their works at W. Walworth Harrison Public Library’s first-ever Author Fest.
Hosting mostly authors who are either originally from or currently living in Texas, the event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and will showcase authors who write in several different genres – ranging from children’s books to horror and from dystopian teen fiction to sweeping historical romances.
Please note that with so many authors planning to attend and sell books at the event, the Herald-Banner will be dividing this story into three installments, each containing short bios of a portion of the authors who will be at the inaugural Author Fest.
This issue’s sampling of authors is listed below:
• Madison Lawson, who has small town Texas roots, is an author of science fiction and fantasy novels that incorporate suspense, social commentary and diverse characters. Her debut science fiction thriller, “The Registration,” was picked up by Sony Pictures for a film adaptation. In addition to selling her books, Lawson is also a scheduled speaker for the event. “From Book to Movie” will be the title of her 3 p.m. presentation.
• Breely Singleton is the author of children’s book “Dreams of Adventure: A Nighttime Tale.” It is a story that follows a group of playful and curious animals as they fall into a deep, fantastical dream-filled sleep. Singleton works as a teacher in North Texas, and will share her book during a storytime at 11:45 a.m. at Author Fest.
• Stephanie Fields of Campbell published her first full-length novel, suspense thriller “Willow’s Flame” in 2021. The sequel, dubbed “Willow’s Crush” is scheduled for release on July 1. In “Willow’s Flame,” Fields tells a story from four different characters’ points of view about an unraveling marriage that leads to a romantic affair, and how the situation quickly spirals out of control. At the event, Fields will be part of a panel discussion at noon, titled “Suspense and More,” with fellow authors Danielle N. McDonough and Michael Clifton.
• Danielle N. McDonough of Rockwall had a career in film and television for several years before deciding to reacquaint herself with her lifelong love of books as an author. She is the writer of a four-part series of novels titled “The Legacy,” which follows a group of young friends growing up in a dystopian setting as they come to question what they’ve been taught by the elders in their clan-based society.
• Michael Scott Clifton of Mount Pleasant is a longtime teacher and has penned several award-winning novels, which often contain elements of action, adventure, magic, fantasy and romance. Three of his fantasy novels, “The Janus Witch,” “The Open Portal” and “Escape From Wheel” all received five-star reviews from Reader’s Favorite. Other books of his, “Edison Jones” and “The Anti-Grav Elevator,” both earned Feathered Quill Book Award Bronze Medals in the Teen Readers category.
• Patty Wiseman – who’s from the Seattle, Washington area but currently lives in Northeast Texas – has published 11 books since retiring after 25 years of working as an administrative assistant. In much of her fiction, she reaches deep into her own experience as a single working mother and incorporates many of the challenges that women often face. Along with that, she also likes to mix some mystery and romance into her award-winning tales. Wiseman will also be participating in a panel, titled “Writing 101” at 11:30 a.m. along with fellow authors Linda Pirtle, Parris Afton Bonds and Jan Sikes.
• Linda and Caleb Pirtle – a married couple living in Fort Worth – are both accomplished authors of mystery novels. While Caleb mostly writes noir and psychological thrillers, Linda tends to focus more on “cozy mysteries,” set in small, close-knit communities. As a former reporter with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and travel editor for Southern Living Magazine, Caleb has also had success writing nonfiction. His coffee table book, “XIT The American Cowboy,” became the publishing industry’s third bestselling art book of all time. Meanwhile, Linda is a retired English teacher, principal and college professor. With her background in education and writing professionally, Linda is generous with sharing her know-how through various writing associations and is a beta reader for several of her author friends.
• Parris Afton Bonds – who grew up in Oak Cliff and currently lives in Querétaro, Mexico – is an accomplished author with nearly 50 books to her name, most of which are historical romances. She has had multiple titles on the New York Times Best Sellers list and ABC’s Nightline dubbed her one of the top three best-selling authors of romantic fiction. Bonds is also a co-founder of Romance Writers of America, and enjoys sharing her knowledge and expertise by teaching creative writing to both school children and female prison inmates.
• Jan Sikes, who lives in North Texas, is an author of paranormal romance novels. The three books that make up her “White Rune Series” have each earned various accolades, including the Bronze Medal and five-star reviews from Reader’s Favorite, as well as a first place prize in the 2022 Paranormal Romance Guild Reviewer’s Choice awards. She is also an avid blogger and writes and records songs with her husband, Rick.
• Sharon Feldt is a retired teacher living in Sulphur Springs who has written five children’s books, including “The Scary Hair of Sarah O’Shea” – which won the grand prize in the 2017 Red City Literary Contest. She has also hosted a monthly book club, The Bright Star Literary Society, for 15 years. At the library’s Author Fest, she is scheduled to read one of her children’s stories at 2:45 p.m.
