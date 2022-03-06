By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
The Robowranglers, one of Greenville High School’s robotics teams, officially unveiled their 2022 competition robot Wednesday.
Named “Quickdraw,” the robot will be put to the test this weekend at a district event in Waco.
The Robowranglers compete in FIRST Robotics events, which draw teams from across the world and feature a different game each year that contain scenarios for which teams have to design, build and operate a robot.
This year’s game is called “Rapid React.” Presented by Boeing Co., Rapid React has teams receiving and sending “cargo” (represented by red or blue tennis balls) into hubs, and then into “hangars” situated on either end of the arena for transport.
This will be the Robowranglers’ first regular season since 2019, since the previous two were disrupted by COVID-19. Despite being unable to compete for a fourth world championship during that time, the Robowranglers eventually competed for and won the Texas Cup this past June, for which they used an updated version of their 2020 competition robot “Revolver.”
In addition to the Robowranglers gearing up for their FIRST Robotics competitions, Greenville ISD’s VEX Robotics teams have also been having a winning season.
Earlier this past week, the Rockabots at Katherine G. Johnson STEM Academy at Crockett Elementary received an invitation to compete in the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship event. The invitation was in response to the fifth-grade team’s performance at a tournament last Saturday in which they achieved the high score in nearly every match of the event.
“I have been so impressed by the work ethic and grit of this team,” said Rockabots coach Susanna Berrones. “Every time they prepare for the next competition, this team continues to improve their robot, programming, and their driving skills. This invitation is a well-deserved reward for their diligence.”
Similarly, three of Greenville Middle School’s Gigabots Teams performed well at a recent competition in Sachse, Texas.
There, Team 2148B beat out 44 other teams to win the championship, and Team 2148A came in second in the “skills” portion of the competition, qualifying both teams to compete in the state championship on Saturday, March 12. In addition to those distinctions, Team 2148C took home the sportsmanship award in Sachse.
