One of the toughest issues facing Greenville’s teachers now, in light of the frequent adjustments that have been made because of COVID-19, is getting students caught up with their learning.
As the district nears the end of its first full school year since the beginning of the pandemic, Greenville ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, members of the school board and district administrators are working to help teachers navigate what may still be a rough road ahead.
Fundamental to the task, at least according to Greenville officials, is securing funding to hire more teachers, and this has been made more difficult as Gov. Gregg Abbott is currently seeking a waiver from the U.S. Dept. of Education, that would allow him to redirect federal relief funds originally intended for education to other areas of the budget.
“We have about 75% of our students who are economically disadvantaged,” Trustee Anne Haynes said to Texas Senator Bob Hall, at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “During all this COVID time and with them being out of school [off campus], and were not able to face a teacher and were unable to do things they would normally do, our students have fallen behind.
“We are, right now, in the middle of a hiring session,” Haynes said. “This is the time when you have to work to hire the best teachers...To pay these people, somebody in Austin needs to know that that is what we need.”
In response to the concerns expressed by Haynes and other school board members, Hall reiterated that the hold up of federal relief funds was coming from Abbott.
Despite this, Liggins and the trustees continued to encourage Hall to use whatever leverage he could.
“This has really impacted our students’ learning. Every summer, students have regressions,” Liggins said. “So next year, not only will students have been through two summers...they will have gone through 2 1/2 semesters where they were out of school.
“Without any additional funding to address this, no one can expect our teachers to be effective in making up these gaps,” Liggins said.
In addition to funding, another question that the district will continually have to address over the next few years, is how to weigh health and safety against what makes for a least restrictive learning environment.
“Balancing the safety of students, staff and families with the mission of the organization to educate has been at odds, and when health and education are at odds, health wins 100% of the time,” Liggins said. “But, it really impacts our students.”
One of the biggest challenges ahead in terms of instruction will likely be teaching fundamental skills.
“You don’t know how hard it is to teach Kindergarteners through Zoom how to use a pencil in the correct way,” said School Board President Trena Stafford. “It’s simple things like that that we’re struggling with, and it’s not that our teachers haven’t been trying.
“It’s just been mind boggling,” Stafford said.
On a more hopeful note, GISD’s health services department has been reporting lower numbers of active COVID-19 cases among students and staff in recent months, with only one active case as of March 16 and 10 active cases as of Tuesday, with about 2.25% of students and staff currently in quarantine.
“It’s a big contrast from January, when we had 11, 12 or 13 percent of the district in quarantine, and were averaging 25 to 30 active cases per week,” said GISD’s director of health services, Noel Bares.
In view of the reduction in the number of active cases, a decision that the district will be weighing this summer is possibly having all students go back to attending class on campus, and possibly loosening some of the COVID-19 protocols.
“As COVID numbers continue to decline over the state, and significantly, have in Greenville, it is my strong opinion that we need to do away with online learning at the elementary level,” Trustee Aletha Kruse said. “It’s time to bring these kids back to the classroom completely and not stress teachers out any more that they already are.
“The students that continue to learn online are not only a distraction to the students in class, they are often not held to the same standards as the students in class,” Kruse said. “If the teacher does try to discipline the student online through verbal correction, then the other children will take advantage of the situation and the class then becomes distracted.
“It’s a vicious cycle, and it’s extremely stressful to our teachers.”
Despite having fewer active cases, Bares is still urging caution and patience before making a decision on whether or not all students will return to campus for instruction next year.
“I think it depends what happens over the summer,” Bares said. “There are other variant strains out there in Brazil and in India that are just rampant, so I think we just have to see what happens over the summer.”
At their next meeting, the GISD School Board plans to revisit the question of whether or not to have all students attend class in person next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.