Meet the Teacher at GHS
Greenville High School will host its Meet the Teacher event on Monday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Greenville ISD special education team will also be available from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school’s library.
Golden Lions Luncheon
Greenville ISD will be hosting the Golden Lions Luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 31st at Greenville High School’s Career & Technical Center located at 3515 Lions Lair at 11 a.m. The luncheon is an opportunity to help kick off the 2023-2024 school year, be treated to lunch at the Lions Lair Cafe and pick up a Golden Ticket that enables free admission to most GISD events.
RSVPs should be made by Monday, Aug. 21 to save your seat. For more information, call (903) 408-4427 or email Natalie Pegg @ peggn@greenvilleisd.com.
STARR scores available online
STAAR scores for students who were in grades 3 through 8 during the 2022-2023 school year are available on students’ Skyward account. For questions, contact the individual campuses.
