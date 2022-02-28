Whether it’s preparing students for future careers or working to benefit public health, Greenville ISD husband and wife duo Lucas and Jennifer Kiowski are doing their part.
Since the 2011-12 school year, Lucas has taught culinary arts at Greenville High School, teaching skills ranging from basic food preparation to butchery and making sausage. Jennifer is a long-serving school nurse with the daunting task of conducting COVID testing and contact tracing over the last couple of years. Now that she’s able to see students in person, she’s getting caught up with standard pediatric screenings like hearing and vision.
A major factor in the duo’s commitment to the community springs from their roots – they grew up in the area.
Lucas, originally from Lone Oak, and Jennifer, a Greenville native, first met at Aldersgate Church (now Christ Community Church) when they were in middle school. Their relationship gradually blossomed and they married in 2001. Their interests eventually led both back to their home community.
“As I was working on my bachelor’s degree in business at A&M-Commerce, I worked with a youth ministry (Frontier Ranch Young Life Camp) in Colorado, where, due to my experience with catering through my mother, I ended up working in the kitchen,” Lucas said. “From 1998 to 2000, over the summers, I fed 600 kids three times a day, and I fell in love with it.”
After getting married, Lucas went on to study at the Culinary Institute of America in New York, and eventually began managing food services in hotels in Dallas.
“The money was good, but the hotel business is hard on family, and we had three kids by that time,” Jennifer said.
“The death of my dad in 2010 also caused me to reflect on what kind of legacy I wanted to leave, so we decided to try having me work closer to home,” Lucas added. “Also, my brother-in-law, Joel Pitts, who works at Greenville High School told me that the school was looking to start a culinary arts program, so I demonstrated a couple of classes and was able to start up the program the next year.”
Likewise, Jennifer, who had a longtime interest in teaching and nursing, was driven by a commitment to family.
“In high school, I always wanted to be a teacher or a nurse, because family was always very important to me, and those are two professions that even if I’m not doing them officially, learning them gives you useful skills to use in your family life,” she said. “Before Paris Junior College's Greenville campus was built, I commuted to Paris for nursing school, and went on to work at Dallas Children’s and Baylor Children’s. Then after I got married, I began working in the pediatric clinic in Greenville.
“Later, when my kids were all going to school in Royse City, which is where we lived at the time, I started substitute nursing in both Royse City and Greenville ISD to be closer to them,” she continued. “Later, there was an opening for a full-time position in Greenville ISD, and I came on board here.”
In addition to Lucas’ teaching culinary arts and Jennifer being a nurse at Bowie Elementary School, the two are also mentors to Greenville High School’s multi-championship-winning solar car team, the Iron Lions.
“We kind of got tricked into that,” Lucas said with a laugh. “Again, my brother-in-law, Joel Pitts, started the solar car team and he asked me to help him during their first competition, back in 2012.
“It was because he knew that I have a very strategic mindset. Since it was their first competition, a lot of the kids were saying, ‘It’s awesome that we’re even in this competition,’ and I was like, ‘No … we need to win this competition.’ So since then, I’ve kind of been the one who helps the kids with the strategy part of the competition after they’ve built the car.
“Having Jennifer as a sponsor for the team is wonderful, too, because we need a female sponsor since we have several girls on the team. She’s also authorized to drive school vehicles, so we have one more driver. And since she’s a nurse, so it’s like having our own team medic traveling with us.”
