The Greenville ISD is closing all campuses and other facilities through the end of the week because of a COVID-19 exposure.
Another three confirmed COVID cases were reported in Hunt County Tuesday night, with free testing available in Greenville this afternoon.
Greenville ISD Director of Health Services Noel Bares R.N. announced the district would be shutting all campuses and district facilities today and Friday.
The move was reportedly because of several COVID-19 cases and resulting close contacts on multiple campuses.
“We have conducted contact tracing, and all those who were in close contact with the COVID-positive individuals have been contacted and informed,” Bares said. “If you did not receive a call, please assume that you have not been identified as having close contact. As required by the CDC and TEA, those who had close contact will be quarantined.”
Learning will continue online today and Friday. All students will be required to log in for classes, and attendance will be taken as usual.
Campuses are coordinating the distribution of devices for all students and staff. In-person learning will resume on Monday.
Additional information is available at www.greenvilleisd.com.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included one each from Greenville, Lone Oak and Royse City.
All of the patients were reported recovering at home.
The county’s latest COVID-19 report, released Wednesday morning, indicated there had been 1,819 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,621 recoveries. There were 169 current cases reported, with a total of 156 of the patients reported to be recovering at home, and with 13 remaining in the hospital as of Wednesday.
Two free COVID-19 tests are scheduled in Greenville this month, between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. today and Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com. Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
