Wednesday saw multiple developments as Hunt County and the surrounding area continued to deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Greenville Independent School District extended its hiatus from the classrooms until at least April 6, while making plans to transition to online education during the interim.
Two nearby counties reported their first cases of the virus, while Hunt County health officials again noted there were no confirmed cases locally.
• Greenville ISD Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins announced the district would extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, April 3, with classes scheduled to resume Monday, April 6.
“Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to spread or whether it has been contained,” Liggins said. “We are coordinating with other school districts in our region and will use the closure period to make any decisions on whether there is a need to extend the closure. Looking ahead, if there is a need to continue the suspension, it would likely be for at least three weeks beyond April 6.”
Liggins said remote learning is expected to begin for all GISD students on Monday, March 23, with additional details to be released this week. He added all district employee will be paid during the interim.
“Some employees may be contacted by their supervisors to work during the closure, performing tasks from designing distance learning to maintaining facilities,” Liggins said. “We’re figuring out how to best serve our students and families while taking measures to protect the health of all involved.”
• The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) reported Wednesday that Van Zandt County had confirmed its first COVID-19 case, while officials in Fannin County reported a 64-year-old Bonham man was the county’s first confirmed case.
• Locally, there were no confined COVID-19 cases in Hunt County as of Wednesday afternoon.
“That is the latest word, yes,” said Richard Hill, Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator, who also serves as the director of the Hunt County Health Department. “I also know of no presumptive cases.”
“At this time, there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases for Hunt County,” echoed Pam Andrews RN, Medical Manager for the health department.
Hill stressed that residents should keep focusing on personal hygiene as the best prevention against the virus.
“It is just a matter of time until we have a positive case,” Hill said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering the following steps people can take to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses like COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Meanwhile the county’s hospital district indicated it was taking additional steps to prepare for COVID-19 locally.
Hunt Regional Healthcare installed a large tent enclosure outside of the emergency room at the Greenville hospital facility. In a Facebook post, the agency said it was there for the potential arrival of the virus.
“There is no immediate need for the tent; however, our facility is prepared should we need it on short notice,” the post said.
