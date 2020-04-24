On the recommendation of Greenville ISD’s finance department and the superintendent’s student advisory council, the school board approved entering a contract with a new vendor for the district’s food services Tuesday.
The 2019-20 school year was the second since the student advisory council was created. Last year, the group was instrumental in gathering suggestions and support for changing the district’s dress code from requiring school uniforms to having a general dress code. This year, the students chose to focus on improving the quality of the food students are being served.
Up until spring break this year, the group visited school districts that use vendors other than Chartwells to try out their food and ended up recommending Sodexo.
“Everybody thought Sodexo was better food quality-wise,” student advisory council member Jackson Woodruff said at Tuesday’s Greenville Board of Trustees meeting, which was conducted via video conference as a precaution against COVID-19. “Everybody got seconds and thirds, and it was the general consensus that they had a higher quality menu.
“I think it will boost morale. Eat like a champion, play like a champion,” Woodruff said, repeating the slogan he’s been using for the advisory council’s initiative this year.
At Tuesday’s meeting, GISD’s Chief Financial Officer Sherry Dodson also recommended Sodexo, based on the findings of a committee, consisting of district employees in the purchasing, maintenance and finance departments.
Similar to Woodruff, Dodson said that Sodexo would likely offer higher quality, healthier options, such as “whole muscle meats” (unground, not “mechanically separated” or processed meats), and a wider variety of fruits and vegetables. She also mentioned plans of Sodexo installing impinger ovens at the secondary campuses for cooking pizzas, and bringing a food trailer to the high school to serve street tacos.
In addition to being able to provide a greater variety of food, Dodson also went over some of the benefits the Sodexo could bring for the district’s cafeteria workers.
Those benefits include:
• Employees, though currently working for Chartwells, can work for Sodexo as long as they pass a background check
• Food service employees can also expect to see a 5 percent raise, the first year that Sodexo is working with GISD
• Training is provided
• Medical, dental and vision insurance will be offered
• 401K matches 50 cents for each $1 the employee contributes, up to 6 percent pay, and 401K from Chartwells can be transferred over
• Sick leave and personal days will be available
• A tuition reimbursement for Sodexo employees taking college classes
At the meeting Tuesday, Sodexo’s director of business development, Ron Gomez, explained that they would continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and all federal, state and county measures being taken, and figure out how to serve students safely “if social distancing continues to be the norm.”
Currently and until the end of the school year, GISD will continue to provide grab-and-go meals for students in one package, consisting of breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack, at each of its campuses and the Wesley Martin Administration Building between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
