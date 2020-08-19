At its meeting Tuesday, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s new tax rate for 2020-21.
At a rate of $1.17 for every $100 that a property is worth, GISD’s adopted rate is 6 cents lower than its previous rate of $1.23 per $100 valuation.
The new rate of $1.17 is also equal to the district’s “no-new-revenue rate” (a new term for “effective rate”). The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year.
The 6 cent reduction to GISD’s tax rate came off of the district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) rate, which is 93 cents per $100 valuation versus the 99 cents it was set at in 2019-20. Meanwhile, the district’s interest and sinking rate (I&S) remains at 23.85 cents, which is where it’s been since 2018-19.
For a taxing entity, the M&O rate is set to cover standard, recurring costs while funds from the I&S tax rate are used for bond debt repayment.
Even though GISD’s newly adopted tax rate is lower than the current one, homeowners in Greenville may still see a small increase in their school district taxes because of the anticipated increase in property values.
The average increase in local property values is projected to be about 7.4 percent for 2020-21, according to the Hunt County Tax Office. This means that if a home in Greenville was appraised at $150,000 in 2019-20, then the owner of the home might expect to see its appraised value increase to about $161,100 in 2020-21.
In the above example, the GISD tax amount for the house in 2019-20 would be about $1,845, and in 2020-21 it would be approximately $1,884.87.
