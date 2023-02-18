Every now and then, individuals and couples just get the urge to take a break from their usual, everyday surroundings. Unfortunately though, people don’t always have time to travel on a “proper vacation.”
When this happens, fortunately Greenville and Hunt County are home to multiple Airbnbs that can offer both travelers and locals a charming change of scenery where they can recharge their batteries.
Three such places in Greenville are “The Porch on Pine” on Pine Street, “The Wildflower Retreat” in the Ardis Heights neighborhood, and “Hummingbird Hideaway” which is about 10 miles north of Greenville.
The Porch on Pine
The Porch on Pine is a 1,523-square-foot bungalow built in 1940. Cheerful yellow doors welcome guests into the home, which sports three bedrooms, two living rooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining area, as well as a front and back porch (both with seating). With guests having access to the whole house, it can be a good choice for family weekend getaways.
“Completely updated with modern comforts, but retaining some of the charms of an old home, The Porch on Pine is the perfect landing spot for families who are in Greenville for a visit, travelers who are just passing through, anyone who needs few days of peace and quiet, or contract employees who are looking for more comfortable accommodations than a hotel can provide,” said Ben Collins, who owns and operates the Airbnb with his wife, Angela.
The Porch on Pine is also conveniently located close to downtown Greenville, for easy access to many local events and performances.
To ask questions about The Porch on Pine or to schedule a stay, the Airbnb listing for the house is at https://bit.ly/3YTc5cb.
The Wildflower Retreat
For those who would like to unwind in a place that’s more secluded, as well as those who appreciated a more “free spirited” or “hippie-ish” aesthetic, The Wildflower Retreat is an RV that has been converted into a luxury cabin. In keeping with its name, the exterior wall is decorated with a colorful mural depicting wildflowers.
Although the cabin began life as an RV, most of the original cabinetry and other fixtures have been replaced with custom woodwork. The original floor was also replaced with solid oak, and the original RV toilet was replaced with a full-size conventional model.
The cabin also sports some charming “tiny home-style” space efficiency with the bedroom containing a full-size shower on one end and an office area on the other. The living room, kitchen and dining area are also cleverly “combined.”
The experience is, of course, completed by The Wildflower Retreat’s picturesque location, where its surrounded by meadowland teaming with colorful wildflowers.
“Wildflower is located near the end of a winding country lane, so there is very little traffic,” said owner Leslie England. “If you are looking for a peaceful weekend out or a relaxing workplace, this is just for you. If you are looking for a romantic honeymoon location, you have found it.
“If you are lucky, some cows will stop by and say hello,” England added. “Nature is celebrated here.”
To inquire about The Wildflower Retreat or to schedule a stay, the Airbnb listing for the house is at https://bit.ly/3ItX2jE.
Hummingbird Hideaway
Finally, for those who want something that’s both off the beaten path but is more spacious than a tiny home, Hummingbird Hideaway is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom house situated on a gated, rural property about 10 miles north of Greenville.
The Airbnb and the owner’s house next to it are nestled against 10 acres of walkable countryside, where wildlife can often be seen.
Hummingbird Hideaway encompasses 850 square feet of living space and is fully furnished and equipped with appliances, even things like a hair dryer, an iron and an electric mixer for guests’ convenience. A back balcony deck overlooks the woods behind the house.
“If you need a place to get away, or have guests coming into town, consider having them stay with us in our short-term rental apartment,” said Hummingbird Hideaway owner Kevin Sawatsky. “We promise we’ll make it a great experience.”
To ask questions about Hummingbird Hideaway or to schedule a stay, the Airbnb listing for the house is at https://bit.ly/3xtLsyU.
