Just about any afternoon or evening, there is a mass of vehicles camped in a parking lot at the north end of Stonewall Street in Greenville, with a line of people patiently, but hungrily, waiting for their turn to place an order.
Once served, many take advantage of the picnic tables spread out under umbrellas or in a shaded area to one side of the building.
Since its opening in early July, Grubb’s Food For The Soul has proven to be a popular option for local residents wanting to enjoy a tasty meal.
Owner Rod Davis said he and Cedric McFadden wanted to bring something special to Greenville.
“We’re both from here born and raised,” Davis said. “We both wanted to do something in our city that would bring our community together.”
While Davis is usually seen working the counter, taking orders and announcing when the baskets are ready, both of them are involved in preparing the food, although Davis takes credit for the recipes.
“I have developed a passion for cooking since a child so everything you taste are my original recipes,” he said, adding the restaurant is a dream project for the two of them.
“We are both born and raised here and have been best friends since the fourth grade at Houston Elementary,” Davis said.
Grubb’s has several options, all of them served up with hearty portions. Davis said he is unable to choose one better than any of the others.
“All of them, all of them are good,” Davis said.
The restaurant’s customers agree, frequently posting compliments on Davis’ Facebook page after a visit.
“Awesome food!! So delicious!!,” said Vera TPowell. “It makes you wanna slap somebody!!!!”
Ashley Johnson admitted she wasn’t much of a fish fan, until she had some from Grubb’s.
“After leaving I open up the bag to get a taste. That way if I don’t like it I’ll just swing by and give it to granny,” Johnson wrote. “Please believe me when I tell you I am NO LONGER willing to share any of my fish from Grubbs. There was hot sauce and tartar sauce in the bag. For what? It wasn’t even needed. Y’all better try this place out if you haven’t already.”
In addition to fish, Grubb’s offers baskets featuring pork chops, fried ribs, chicken strips, chicken and waffles and fish and shrimp. Optional sides include sweet potato fries, and corn fritters, with peach cobbler available for dessert.
While diners can drink a can of soda with their meal, many of those who come to Grubb’s prefer the restaurant’s own Red Lemonade, which is earning its own accolades on social media.
Davis said customers may soon see some new items on the menu.
“We are always looking for new ideas to come up with so yes we’ll be adding some exciting new dishes to our menu soon,” Davis said.. “We are truly humbled and grateful for the support thus far and we also greatly appreciate it.”
Grubb’s is located at 1514 Stonewall Street and is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until they run out of food for the day, which has been known to happen often.
