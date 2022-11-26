The Christmas holiday season officially begins in Greenville next Friday evening with the city’s traditional downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.
Activities are planned before and after the event for an entire night of fun.
The parade begins at 6 p.m., although the Parks and Recreation Department will host a parade watch beginning at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St. The party will feature photos with Santa from 5-7 p.m., a petting zoo, and Letters to Santa, where everyone can mail a letter to Santa and receive a naughty/nice certificate in the mail before Christmas. The movie “Pups Alone” will be shown inside the Greenville Municipal Auditorium after the parade.
The parade itself begins at the corner of Bois D’Arc and Lee streets, and then travels west on Lee Street, south on Johnson Street, west on Washington Street and passes by the Municipal Building, turns north on Wright Street, east on Lee Street, north on Stonewall Street, east on Jordan Street, and finishes at Johnson Street.
Street legal vehicles will exit north on Johnson Street and all other vehicles and floats may return to the staging area on Jordan Street.
There is still time to sign up to be a part of the parade, as entries will be accepted through Wednesday Nov. 30.
All operators of motorized vehicles must be 16 years or older. Entrants are required to move continuously along the parade route and not stop for performance purposes.
There can be no live Santa on the float. No horses, dirt bikes, crotch rockets, go-karts, bicycles, continuous horns, sirens or political/controversial messaging will be allowed.
For safety reasons, candy may not be thrown from a vehicle or float; however, participants may walk beside the entry and hand out candy. All animals will appear at end of the parade
All parade entries are to have holiday lighting and must be pre-registered at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/parade
Anyone wanting additional information, can call the Main Street Office at 903-457-3100.
