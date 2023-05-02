Greenville High School was represented well by three robotics teams in world competitions over the last couple of weeks.
In Dallas late last week, after three days of hard-fought competition, GHS’ VEX Robotics Team 4148E (also known as Three Headed Goat) was ranked at 64th place overall among 809 teams from across the world, and Team 4148A (also known as Average…) was ranked at 196th place overall.
In the qualification rounds, Team 4148E finished in the Arts division at sixth place and Team 4148A finished at 10th place in the Engineering division. Three Headed Goat also earned the VEX Robotics World Championship’s Think Award, for best programming and autonomous functions.
“These teams have both performed incredibly this season and are the best I have ever had the privilege of working with in my 20-plus years of competitive robotics,” said GISD Robotics advisor, instructor and coach Corey Bankston. “They have had the best season of any team I have coached. Every year they get better, and we will reset for next season and continue to chase excellence.”
In addition to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas last week, the FIRST Robotics World Championship was held in Houston on Wednesday, April 19 through Saturday, April 22.
At the FIRST Robotics competition, Greenville High School’s Team 148 (the Robowranglers) finished first place in the Curie Division and advanced to the Einstein matches, where they finished at third place overall among more than 600 teams.
“I can’t say enough about how amazing these kids are and how proud I am of them,” Bankston said of the Robowranglers. “We are blessed to have such valuable mentors willing to give up their time to help them find success.
“Our motto is: Have fun, make friends and chase excellence. We accomplished our goal,” Bankston continued. “The Robowranglers are held in high regard among the FIRST community, and they lived up to that reputation.”
