Each school day at Greenville High School, students literally roll up their sleeves and get to work in their career education classes.
Depending on a student’s chosen career technology pathway, they can both learn jobs skills and earn professional certifications in fields as diverse as welding, veterinary science, electrical systems or culinary arts. However, in addition to developing job skills and having the opportunity to earn certifications, many students also get to meet and begin networking with potential employers through their class projects.
It was in this spirit that the Greenville Chamber of Commerce hosted a State of the District presentation Wednesday, in which former Greenville High School students and professionals in the community talked about the impact that career and technology education (CTE) classes could have.
One of the speakers was Craig Driggers, director of operations and management for L3Harris, who hired 10 GHS graduates as aircraft technicians immediately after they graduated last year.
“Today, those same students are manufacturing parts for the United States Air Force,” Driggers said. “The projection for the next two decades, globally, is the need for 626,000 aircraft technicians. That’s 626,000 jobs.
“Now think about where Greenville sits,” Driggers continued. “You’re within a 50-mile radius of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Lockheed Martin and Boeing. That’s a lot of opportunity. The electrical instruction classes in these classrooms are giving our students real opportunities.”
Along with Driggers were two of the recent graduates who were hired by L3Harris in May – Miranda Hines and Jared Morales.
“Growing up in Greenville, I can remember that L3Harris was always one of the most talked-about companies in town … so when I had the opportunity to interview for a job there, I immediately took it,” Hines said.
Hines also noted that if she chooses to go to college while working at L3Harris, she can get reimbursed for her continued education. Meanwhile, Morales had kind words for GISD for offering such a variety of CTE classes.
“I want to thank Greenville High School for all the courses they made available to us – welding, solar car, robotics, everything,” Morales said. “It all just prepared us for this moment.”
Other testimonials included one by senior Iron Lions solar car team member Anika Escobar, who already has a welding certification but hopes to eventually become an electrical engineer and focus on renewable energy.
Although many people mostly think of STEM-related fields when they hear about career and technology education, some of Greenville High School’s CTE offerings can also benefit students who are of a more artistic bent.
“When I started (in the cosmetology program), I saw it as an opportunity to get better at doing my own makeup and an opportunity to learn how to do hair so I could work as a nurse but do hair and makeup for quinceañeras and weddings as a side job,” said Gabby Enriquez, who graduated last year and is now a certified cosmetologist. “I didn’t realize how much I would love doing hair.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.