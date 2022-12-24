Few things help make the holidays brighter than viewing elaborate displays of Christmas lights.
This year, Greenville and Hunt County residents have been fortunate to be able to view several examples, many of which will be around through the end of the year.
Of course, everyone in Greenville is aware of the Christmas on Park Street events, which this year included the annual wagon rides that took passengers through the wide variety of brightly lit decorations.
One of the best presentations belonged to Tim and Aletha Kruse, who decorated their home with alternating dancing lights, which also included a shout out to the Dallas Cowboys after a big victory. The Kruse family is also responsible for the Greenville Flags project, in which hundreds of United States flags and crosses are placed in the median along the Audie Murphy overpass in downtown Greenville in time for the July 4 holiday.
Not too far away, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 East Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville, is presenting “The Lights of Advent,” a giant display telling the story of the birth of Jesus that covers 100 feet across a two story wall. The display utilizes more than 17,000 lights and features a star-filled sky with angels and twinkling stars over the town of Bethlehem and the Nativity. A message about the Advent season will be offered at 100.1 FM. It is the third year for the church to provide the display.
GEUS, the local electric utility system, held its annual Outdoor Lighting Contest, which honored the best lighting displays at local homes and businesses.
This year’s residential winner is Johnny Honeycutt, 3104 Maple Ave., in Greenville, while the business winner was the elaborate and musical presentation from C&S Locksmith 3082 Legacy Oaks Circle in Greenville.
