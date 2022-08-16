With its latest effort, a local volunteer organization can officially claim to have provided miles of accessibility ramps for Hunt County residents in need.
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club spent last Wednesday morning crafting and then installing an 18-foot ramp at a home in the 1100 block of Bell Drive in Greenville.
The club’s Pat Bowman said it was just another project by the group, which is dedicated to the installation of wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who can’t afford to buy one.
“This ramp will be No. 30 for this Kiwanis year and No. 423 since starting ramp building in January 2010,” Bowman said. “It is also the ramp which makes over 2 miles of ramps built by our GGK team, over 10,560 feet.”
As has been the case with most of the Kiwanis projects in the past dozen years or so, Wednesday’s effort was a part of the Texas Ramp Project which has built more than 22,600 ramps across the State of Texas. The TRP has also completed over 116 miles of ramps.
The Golden K Kiwanis has been part of the Texas Ramp Project (TRP) for almost a dozen years. One year ago, TRP celebrated the installation of 100 miles of wheelchair ramps delivered completely free to almost 20,000 recipients across the state.
The Golden K Kiwanis in Greenville has been active in the Texas Ramp Project since joining in January 2010. There are at least 15 cities in Hunt County that currently have some of the club’s ramps. The Golden K Kiwanis build approximately 40 ramps per year, with an average crew of six and an average cumulative installation time of 35 man-hours per ramp.
The Golden K Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the Wesley United Methodist Church, 1600 E Joe Ramsey Boulevard.
