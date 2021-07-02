Multiple patriotic events are scheduled in Greenville Saturday, in celebration of the 245th birthday of the United States.
Activities include a pancake breakfast, a benefit car show, a huge neighborhood parade, two athletic races and the biggest fireworks show in Hunt County.
• The Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, will host a free pancake breakfast, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
• The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the annual Firecracker 5K and Fun Run races Saturday morning. The Fun Run will start at 7:30 a.m.with the 5K starting at 8 a.m. in front of Kavanaugh Methodist Church on Park Street and will end at the same location.
Parking is available at First Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street.
Registration is available https://tinyurl.com/8str4h8t
• CASA for Hunt County is hosting the Charlotte Turner Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show fundraiser Saturday. The event is designed to raise money for the non-profit and honor long-time CASA volunteer and board member Charlotte Turner, who passed away in August 2019. Turner was a CASA volunteer advocate for Hunt County children in foster care from May 2011 through March 2017 and served on the Board of Directors from December 2015 until November 2018.
The event is scheduled at Alliance Bank, 6609 Wesley Street in Greenville, with registration starting at 10 a.m. and with the awards to be presented at 3 p.m. Saturday. Turner’s husband Herb Turner and family will be presented with a special tribute at 2 p.m.
Additional information is available online at casaforhuntcounty.org or by calling 903-450-4410.
• After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Park Street Independence Day Parade will return starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Longtime Park Street resident James Narramore will serve as grand marshal for the parade. The parade, conducted annually for some three decades, begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The parade traditionally draws dozens of floats, marching and equestrian groups, color guards, antique and classic cars, trucks and tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles and more. Entry in the parade is free, although those entries advertising a business are asked to provide a $50 fee.
The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed during the parade, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect.
Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Brent Money at 903-450-6420 or email at brent.money@gmail.com
• At the conclusion of the parade at approximately 11 a.m., the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church will present its annual patriotic program, followed by a free watermelon dessert.
• The Bottle Rocket Bash will wrap up the Independence Day events in Greenville with a bang, and probably several booms as well. The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is promising a night full of food trucks, live music, games, a kid zone bounce house area and the biggest fire work show in Hunt County. Gates at the Greenville SportsPark open at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the fireworks show at dark. Lawn chairs and ice chest will be allowed
Additional information about the Firecracker 5K and the Bottle Rocket Bash is available at https://greenvilletx.fun/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.