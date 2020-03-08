Next weekend, downtown Greenville will be the center of attention for anyone named Pat — or any variation thereof — or who enjoys green beer, the color green, Ireland, Saint Patrick’s Day, local trivia or, in short, a good time.
The second annual All Pats’ Day Celebration on March 14 will include all of the above, as well as a pedestrian parade, a team treasure hunt and more.
Anyone named Pat, Patrick, Patty or Patricia, as well as people who have birthdays in March will be the guests of honor for The All Pats’ St. Patrick’s Pedestrian Parade, although anyone wanting to walk in the parade along with the guests of honor are welcome, provided they wear green.
The parade will take place on the sidewalks downtown around Lee Street and the courthouse.
The parade begins at 1 p.m. near Los Quates Mexican Restaurant, 2919 Lee St. and proceeds west on Lee past the Empty Glass Saloon and then continues on the north sidewalk to the corner of St. John Street, then will cross the street to the south sidewalk to pass by Jesse’s Girl and to the corner of the courthouse square.
The route will then turn right on Stonewall, left on Washington, left on Johnson in front of Armstrong Appliance and on to Mac’s American Grille. The route then turns right on the south side of the sidewalk on Lee and will head to Ain’t Just Pie, cross the street over to Crawford Smith Inc. and back west on Lee to Landon Winery.
A costume contest and group photo on the courthouse steps will cap off the parade, then be followed by a treasure hunt. Registration will take place on the patio of Landon Winery until 2 p.m. Teams of four will be working on Greenville and St. Patrick’s Day Trivia while solving puzzles that direct them to select Greenville merchants. Once at the business, if they have correctly solved the puzzle, they will get a letter. Combining all of the letters correctly will lead to the treasure. In case of a tie, the team with the most correct trivia answers win a chest of downtown merchant treasures.
Katy Ridge, owner of Cornerstone Insurance, will be the parade grand marshal and will carry an original custom glass scepter made by Lubiani Studios.
Those wanting more information can email Kevin Banks at kbanks@ci.greenville.tx.us, Byron Taylor at byron@greenvillechamber, or call the chamber at 903-455-1510.
