For the past 10 years, one of the most patriotic annual displays in Hunt County is installed in Greenville in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
The Greenville Flags project is again asking for volunteers as it prepares to display hundreds of crosses and American flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass.
Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville began the effort in 2012 and plan to set out the display starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who would like to participate is asked to meet behind the Johnson Street Smokehouse. The installation is expected to take about three hours, and the display will be in place through the July 4 holiday.
The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. They were were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Those who would like to donate toward the project or who want additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project. Also, they mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, PO Box 1032, Greenville 75403.
