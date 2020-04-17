Organizers of one of the area’s most patriotic annual displays has received a big boost this week from the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club.
Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville install hundreds of United States flags and crosses in the median along the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville. Tim reached out for volunteers to assist with building new crosses to help replace those which have been in use for the past several years.
The Golden K, which is known for creating hundreds of wheelchair ramps to assist Hunt County residents with mobility issues, was happy to oblige.
“These guys are amazing,” Tim said.
Starting Wednesday night members of the club started sawing and building crosses. By Thursday morning they had 300 ready to deliver before running out of material.
Tim was happy to accept them, as he still intends to install the display on schedule this year.
“The week before Memorial Day, we will be putting the flags and crosses along the overpass,” he said. More flags will be installed at additional locations in the weeks leading up to Independence Day.
The new crosses will also use a new system of installation. Previously, the smaller crosses were hammered directly into the ground, whereas the larger crosses will be attached to rebar which will be installed along the overpass.
“It will make it easier on the volunteers,” he said.
The crosses represent every Hunt County resident killed during World War I, World II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, who were identified with assistance from the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum.
Those wishing to donate can visit www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project.
In January 2010, the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club chose to align itself with the Texas Ramp Project, which seeks to build and install wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who can’t afford to buy one. The warehouse at the east end of Lee Street the Golden K Kiwanis previously used to build its ramps was destroyed during the storm which struck on the evening of June 19, 2019. Members of the club were able to recover some of the material and modules, but the building of ramps itself was put on hold.
The current warehouse is on Washington Street in downtown Greenville.
