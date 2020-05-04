The Greenville Flags project is asking for the public’s assistance as it again prepares to add hundreds of crosses and United States flags along the Audie Murphy Overpass in downtown Greenville.
Tim and Aletha Kruse have announced they plan on putting all the names on the crosses on May 9 and installing the seventh anniversary of the patriotic display on the weekend of May 16-18.
While some 300 new wooden crosses were built and donated by the Greenville Golden K Kiwanis Club, the Kruses said new flags are needed to be added to the crosses.
“We know these are uncertain times, and Tim and I are feeling the effects financially from our shelter in place orders,” Aletha said in a Facebook post this week. “Please know that anything helps — and this year, we will be giving a seventh anniversary T-shirt to anyone donating $50 or more and their name will be on the back as a supporter. From the bottom of our heart, we thank you!”
Anyone wishing to donate or who is seeking additional information can visit www.facebook.com/GreenvilleFlags or www.gofundme.com/greenville-flag-project or can mail a donation to Greenville Flags Project, P.O. Box 1032, Greenville, TX 75403.
The display is expected to be in place through the July 4 holiday.
