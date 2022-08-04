Greenville Fire-Rescue (GFR) will be hosting the 10th session of its popular Citizen’s Fire Academy beginning September 8th. The purpose of the 12-week class is to educate citizens about fire and emergency services, providing them with an in-depth look at the services Greenville Fire-Rescue offers. It also provides instruction on various safety topics.
Much like the Citizen’s Police Academy, participants will learn about the various roles and responsibilities of Greenville firefighters and receive special training in several areas such as proper fire extinguisher use and selection, CPR/AED/First Aid certification, fire safety and prevention for the home and workplace, fire escape planning, and make new friends! A 6-hour long “play day” of various emergency scenarios including using the “jaws of life” on real cars, search and rescue, along with “ride-outs” on emergency calls, highlight the program. Students will receive a class information binder, t-shirt, ball cap, and a class photo.
GFR has held nine classes to date. "Growing up as the daughter of one of Greenville’s Fire Chiefs, I took the class because I thought it would be interesting to learn about some of the things that my daddy did as a firefighter. After taking the class, I cannot begin to tell you how amazed I was by the amount of skill, training, and dedication our firefighters must have to do what they do. I believe everyone, young adults, or seniors, should take this class. You will come away with an understanding of the brotherhood that you hear about. As a taxpayer here in Greenville, we are so fortunate to have the caliber of firefighters that we do, protecting our city every day” Cheree Thompson, Class 2017-07.
The class meets every Thursday from 6 pm – 9 pm at GFR’s Station #3 beginning September 8th through December 1st. (No classes on 11/24). Participants must be 18 years old or older and live or work within the City of Greenville. The program is free, but participants must commit to attending most of the classes. The deadline for applications is September 1st at 5 p.m. However, spaces fill up fast, and getting your application in early is recommended.
“Upon completion of the program, we hope that the participants will take their new-found knowledge and the safety skills they have learned into the community and share it with friends, family, and co-workers,” said Fire Chief Jeremy Powell.
“Through this sharing, we hope to foster a better understanding of our duties, responsibilities, and capabilities to serve the community and make Greenville a safer place to live, work and play”.
To download an application, visit the Fire Department website program’s page
at https://gfdtx.online/CFA. The application packet link will be located under Specialty Classes/Programs section. It can be filled out and submitted online. You may also visit the GFR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/greenville.firerescue.9 and look for the post pinned to the top of the wall.
Contact Sylvia R. Peace at 903-457-2940 for more information or stop by Fire Administration to pick up an application at 2603 Templeton during regular business hours.
