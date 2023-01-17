Greenville FFA Classic scheduled

With the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in full swing, many of Greenville’s young farm animal enthusiasts are preparing for their own show this month.
The annual Greenville FFA Classic is scheduled the morning of Jan. 28. The event is the FFA’s jackpot show for pigs, lambs, and goats. Exhibitors are expected from across the state.
The barn will open at 6 a.m. with the check-in between 7:30 and 9 a.m. The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. and entries can be made the day of the show, $30 per head for all species.
Judge for lambs and goats will be Luke Parr, and the judge for the pig show will be Michael Lilley.
Prizes will be awarded for Champion and Reserve Overall, Breed Champion and Reserve Pigs and Lambs. Potential prizes include buckles, banners, speakers, buckets and feeders.
The concession stand will be open.
Award sponsors are being sought for the Greenville FFA Classic, with levels available from $150 to $1,000 each.
The next big livestock event will the the 2023 Hunt County Fair, which is scheduled April 21-30.
