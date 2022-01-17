Future farmers will be showing off their best effort this month at the Hunt County Fairgrounds in a big event that is a prelude to this year’s Hunt County Fair.
The annual Greenville FFA Classic, sponsored by the Greenville AG Supporters, is scheduled the morning of Jan. 29.
The barn will open at 6 a.m., with the check-in between 7:30 and 9 a.m.
The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. and entries can be made the day of the show at $30 per head for all species.
Judge for lambs and goats will be Luke Parr and judge for the pig show will be Michael Lilley.
Prizes will be awarded for Champion and Reserve Overall, Breed Champion and Reserve Pigs and Lambs. Potential prizes will be buckles, banners, speakers, buckets and feeders.
The concession stand will be open.
Additional information is available by calling 972-533-89675 or 903-743-4903 or online at https://www.facebook.com/Greenville-FFA-173127629431982
The 2022 Hunt County Fair is scheduled April 22 through May 1.
