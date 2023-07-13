After five months of diligent practice, the young talent that makes up Greenville Family Theater’s cast will strike up the band this weekend for their production of the classic musical, “The Music Man.”
With a principal cast of 22 actors, an ensemble cast of 24, and seven-member dance team, show times for the production will be Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 15 at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, July 22 at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtimeatthegma.com/events/.
The musical is under the direction of Amy Smith Hale, the daughter of the late Kathleen Smith, who founded Greenville Family Theater in 2015. Since the non-profit’s first production, “Hello Dolly” that year, it has produced annual summer musicals that feature casts of sometimes 70-or-more performers, aged 25 and younger.
While the full-featured productions have been a hallmark of the group all these years, the “Music Man” will be Greenville Family Theater’s first to utilize an American Sign Language interpreter.
