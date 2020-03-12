The city of Greenville continues to enjoy boosts in sales tax rebate revenue, according to a report issued Wednesday by the Texas Comptroller’s Office.
The March sales tax rebate payment represents the city’s portion of sales taxes collected at local merchants in January and reported to the Comptroller’s office in February.
The Comptroller’s office tracks 12-month sales totals between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31 annually, while cities track the sales between Oct. 1 and Sept. 31.
The city reported receiving $609,734.43 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, representing an increase of 3.38 percent from the $589,759.62 received in March 2019.
For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $2.18 million, a rise of 9.4 percent from the $1.99 million received through March of last year.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed each city’s general fund
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.