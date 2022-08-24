Tuesday and Wednesday were challenging for both Greenville ISD and Commerce ISD, as both districts experienced threats of gun violence.
At Greenville Middle School, a staff member discovered a message containing a threat to “shoot up the school” written on a restroom wall after school Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday at Commerce High School, a student told Commerce ISD police “he had a weapon in his backpack” after he pulled a fire alarm without cause.
In regard to the incident at Greenville Middle School, GISD Police Chief Oscar Serrato sent a letter out to GMS parents Tuesday evening explaining that although the school would be on “heightened security alert” classes would “continue as usual.” GISD police found “no evidence that this is a viable threat,” according to Serrato.
As for the incident at Commerce High School, officers did not find a weapon on the student or on campus after searching parts of the school the student had visited, CISD Supt. Charlie Alderman said in a letter to parents Wednesday morning.
In response to the threatening message found at Greenville Middle School, Serrato notified families that multiple additional security measures would be put in place at the school, with the main one being that the campus would be closed to visitors.
In addition to that, the school did not allow backpacks on campus and advised families to contact GMS Principal De’Andre Carter at (carter@greenvilleisd.com or 903-457-2620) if their child has a specific medical or personal need that could be impacted by not being able to carry a backpack.
Greenville Middle School parents who have to pick up their children for appointments were also instructed to stay in their vehicles upon arrival and call the front office (903-457-2620) to have an officer escort the student to the car and check the ID of the person picking up the child.
Despite the adjustments to the students’ daily routine, the school day at Greenville Middle School ran “smoothly,” Carter said in a follow-up email Wednesday morning in which he also specified that the incident remained under investigation.
Those who have information that could help the GISD Police Department as they continue to investigate the incident are asked to call 903-259-2664, send an email to serratoo@greenvilleisd.com, or send an anonymous tip through the district’s website at www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/2370.
While there is no continuing investigation into the incident at Commerce High School, Supt. Alderman assured that “Commerce ISD takes these events seriously and we will refer all violations to law enforcement for possible charges.”
In his letter, Alderman also announced that the CISD school board had recently approved the hiring of another full-time police officer as well as an off-duty officer position, and that the district would soon “have a police officer on every campus.”
