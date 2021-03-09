Ben Collins will earn a seat on the Greenville City Council after no one challenged him for the Place 5 seat in the May 1 election.
The City Council will vote to cancel the Place 5 election during its meeting on Tuesday night. While the rest of the election will continue, including the city’s plans for a road-improvement bond and the race for mayor and two City Council seats, Collins will take a seat on the dais after the May 1 election.
Collins, 41, is a Greenville software engineer.
The election conversation is just part of a wide ranging City Council agenda, which starts with a 4:30 p.m. work study session and a 6 p.m. meeting, that will tackle some major issues facing the city in the coming months, including a substantive closed-session discussion about economic development.
The meting will be held at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
One of the biggest items on the agenda will be approving a resolution that will authorize the police department to apply for a $10 million grant to overhaul its communication system. Currently, the police department’s radios cannot communicate with other city departments, including fire.
In a staff report, the city said: “Police department operates in the VHF Band, dire department operates in the UHF band, and public works and other city departments operate in the 800 MHz. This issue becomes even more complicated when other critical services such as public utilities become involved. The city has a goal to provide a simple interoperability solution to county partners which is predicated upon the new radio infrastructure.”
The grant is funded by the state.
In other matters the City Council will consider:
▪ Authorize $681,000 to pay for about 1-1/2 mile of roadway, storm drains and curbing along Roy Warren Parkway, between Traders Road and Jack Finney Parkways. The funding for the project was approved in the 2020 General Obligation bond.
▪ A potential revision to water bills due to leaks caused by last month’s winter storms. The adjustments to the water bills are still being assessed and the city staff is working through the procedures on how to analyze the bills. The city said those that need leak adjustments cannot have had a leak within the 24 months prior to the February storm. Customers will also need to document that the work has been done to fix the leak.
▪ Will appoint two members to the city’s parks and recreation to replace Sherry Ryan, who is at the end of her term due to term limits, and Paula Duncan, who was appointed to the board in December but can now no longer serve.
▪ The best plan to handle Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to reopen the state of Texas from restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the repeal of the state’s unenforced mask mandate. The council will likely vote to: Open city offices but limit the public only to designated areas; Public and staff meetings held in person; Library open at 100% capacity; City programming virtual and in person limited by social distancing guidelines (parks and recreation, library, etc.); Golf course, open space parks and trails remain open; Reecy Davis Recreation Center open at 100% capacity; Municipal Auditorium open at 100% capacity; Civic Center open at 100% capacity; Airport terminal open at 100% capacity.
▪ In closed session, the City Council will hear an update about financial incentives to a pair of development projects the city has codenamed Project Lodge and Project Crane.
