Both the Greenville City Council and Greenville ISD School Board met Tuesday, Aug. 15 and both discussed the prospect of calling bond elections for their respective proposed facility projects.
On the city side, the council unanimously voted in favor of calling a November election for the city’s proposed recreation facilities bond.
The school board, however, chose to give its members a little more time to weigh the pros and cons of having the school district’s bond election this November versus having it later. Since the deadline to call an election for Nov. 7 is this coming Monday, the board plans to meet again Friday morning to officially decide yes or no on calling the election for November.
When the city’s bond election goes before voters, it will be for a proposed $65 million recreation facilities project – which includes both a new 100,000-square-foot recreation center located at the Greenville SportsPark and a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the existing Reecy Davis, Sr. Recreation Center.
As for GISD, the plan for the bond election, if called, is to break it down into three propositions – with Proposition 1 being for a $120 million 1,400-student capacity middle school that serves grades 6-8; Proposition 2 being for a $36.4 million 500-student capacity early childhood center; and Proposition 3 being for $41.6 million worth of renovations to Greenville High School as well as some district-wide improvements.
For the city’s proposed new recreation center, representatives of Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture spoke at the July 25 city council meeting, where they repeatedly emphasized the potential of using the new recreation facility as a way to both keep local residents from going elsewhere for recreation and also draw people in from outside the area for tournaments and other events, with the goal of energizing Greenville’s economy.
BRS Architecture described the proposed expansion and improvements to Reecy Davis as being geared toward a “community focused recreation center” so that “while the Sportspark facility is potentially being used for tournaments,” Reecy Davis can continue to be an “asset to the community where people can come and gather.”
Listed features for the project include:
At Sportspark Recreation Center:
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Indoor walking/jogging track
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Indoor playground
• Indoor leisure pool
• Lazy river/current channel
• Open swim/lap lanes
• Child watch free with resident membership
• Dry sauna
At Reecy Davis Recreation Center
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Teen lounge
“I was out during the Fourth of July celebration, and heard from a lot of people who were excited about the project,” Greenville resident Robinett Banister said as she spoke in favor of the proposed facility bond Tuesday.
“Currently, they’re having to drive all the way into the DFW area in order to have some of these facilities for their children – for example, swimming, or if they’re needing some kind of rehab,” Banister continued. “Our city is losing multi-million dollars because everybody is going to DFW.”
“[The proposed new recreation center] is going to bring us up as a hub city,” she added. “It’s going to make us a regional draw, because it’s not just limited to citizenry … Everybody, from Red River all the way down to Forney is going to be using these facilities.”
Meanwhile, for Greenville ISD, when a bond is eventually called on its proposed projects, it will be the district’s third attempt after the previous two (in May and November of 2022) both failed.
In an effort to offer voters more flexibility in deciding which major projects they specifically support, the district is leaning toward a multi-proposition approach for the election, GISD School Board President Aletha Kruse explained at a “town hall-style” board meeting in June.
Like the previous two GISD bond elections, the two prospective bond projects that were identified by a community advisory committee as being top priority are a proposed new middle school and early childhood center – as both existing campuses are 73 years old, deteriorating and out of compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, Texas Education Agency standards and updated building codes.
While the general designs for proposed new middle school and early childhood center are planned to be the same as was presented in the previous two bond elections, one major difference will be the proposed location of the new middle school.
This is because the previous proposed location was nestled against existing neighborhoods to the south of Ridgecrest Road and to the west of Sayle Street and just east of a new development off of Old Dallas Highway, which proved to be a sticking point for voters who lived in and around those neighborhoods.
Currently, the district’s proposed location for the new middle school, if approved by voters, is some land the district already owns near the Lamar Elementary School campus.
As for GISD’s third proposition, which includes renovations to Greenville High School, one of the main recommended components to the project is the removal of the lockers (since student use few books these days due to modern technology), to “recapture” the area for more instructional/collaborative space.
Other proposed improvements to the high school include renovated restrooms, updated lighting, replacing air conditioning units and replacing about 8,000 square feet of roof.
Also included under Proposition 3 are several improvements to elementary schools across the district as well as to Travis Intermediate School. These proposed projects are:
• Bowie Elementary School – New paint, a sign with an electronic marquee, playground shading and picnic tables, an update landscape and more parking spaces.
• Carver Elementary School – New carpet and tiling, a new gym floor, emergency lighting, new paint, bathroom upgrades, padding on the gym walls and bleachers, playground fencing and equipment and a new divider wall on the school’s stage.
• Crockett Elementary School – New electrical panel, new boilers, new carpet and tiling, new HVAC and new paint.
• Lamar Elementary School – Fire panel, new carpet and tile, new HVAC, parking lot lighting, new paint and improvements to the playground.
• Travis Intermediate School – New boiler, new carpet, new painting, new HVAC, parking lot improvements and adding a bus lane.
While all of the trustees expressed a desire to have better, safer, more up-to-date facilities, many recommended waiting until a later date for a bond election, especially in view of the district’s two recent failed bond elections and because of the fact that the city’s bond election will be appearing on the November ballot.
The school board's special meeting to discuss the district's bond one more time before possibly calling a November election is scheduled for 9 a.m. this Friday at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
