Even though a property tax rate for the city of Greenville for 2020-21 has not yet been proposed, the Greenville City Council reviewed budgetary requests for multiple city departments Tuesday.
During her presentation during the council’s work session, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock gave an overview of the needs of the following departments:
Parks and Recreation
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the parks and recreation department was proposed at about $1.45 million, a .08 percent decrease compared to the $1.47 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for parks and recreation include a walking trail at Oak Creek Park ($203,000) and zip lines at Graham and Oak Creek Park ($30,449 each).
Community Development
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the community development department was proposed at $818,051, a 3.5 percent increase compared to the $790,341 set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for community development include the hiring of a GIS technician ($96,361) and a permitting clerk ($50,659).
Library
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the William Walworth Harrison Public Library was proposed at $543,089, a 1.03 percent decrease compared to the $548,790 set for the library the previous year.
Animal Control
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the animal control department was proposed at $437,072, a .06 percent decrease compared to the $439,838 set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for Greenville Animal Control include the replacement of six kennels ($7,600).
Convention and Visitors Bureau
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the convention and visitors bureau was proposed at $521,559, a 9.07 percent decrease compared to the $573,584 set for the bureau the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the convention and visitor’s bureau include the building of a shade structure at Greenville Sports Park ($43,000).
Main Street
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the Main Street department was proposed at $200,353), a 3.9 percent increase compared to the $192,701 set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for Main Street include roof replacement for the Greenville Municipal Auditorium ($160,000) and upgrades to the restrooms at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center ($10,000).
Fire Department
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the Greenville Fire Department was proposed at about $6.69 million, a 6.5 percent increase compared to the $6.28 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the fire department include an update to the department’s pay scale, which is projected to cost $292,836 and a new fire truck, for about $250,000.
Police
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the Greenville Police Department was proposed at almost $8.33 million, a 3.7 percent increase compared to the $8.03 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the police department include the hiring of two new patrol officers ($245,840), a command post replacement ($257,545), body cameras ($43,500), new shotguns ($27,750), tactical sighting system ($16,277).
Streets and Traffic
The total budget for maintenance and operations for streets and traffic was proposed at about $1.35 million, a .72 percent increase compared to the $1.34 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for streets and traffic include the hiring of two concrete finishers ($107,238) and two storm sewer drainage technicians ($92,580), and the purchase of a latex printer ($31,765).
Engineering
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the engineering department was proposed at $191,105, a 4.6 percent increase compared to the $182,552 set for the department the previous year.
Water Treatment
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the water treatment department was proposed at almost $2.49 million, which is a 6 percent decrease compared to the $2.65 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the water treatment plant include hiring a maintenance worker ($59,138), and paying for levee repair ($1.75 million), WTP chemical storage ($700,000), transfer pump replacement ($120,000), and building a workshop ($75,000).
Water Distribution
The total budget for maintenance and operations for water distribution was proposed at about 1.57 million, a 21.7 percent increase compared to the $1.28 million set for water distribution the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for water distribution include hiring four utility workers ($189,840), and paying for a dump truck ($124,611), skid steer ($49,000), and pipe replacement ($200,000).
Wastewater Collection
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the wastewater collection department was proposed at $937,049, a 3.8 percent increase compared to the $902,091 set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the wastewater collection department include a mini excavator ($42,979), jackhammer attachment and trailer ($19,453), Stanford St. utility replacements ($613,000), and a lift station at Bethel Road ($30,670).
Wastewater Treatment
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the wastewater treatment department was proposed at just over $1.79 million, a 15.1 percent increase compared to the $1.56 million set for the department the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the wastewater treatment department include a spare fine screen for headworks ($276,000) and a spare blower and motor ($60,000).
Airport
The total budget for maintenance and operations for the municipal airport was proposed at ($172,410), a 21.9 percent decrease compared to the $141,387 set for the airport the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the airport include a parking ramp ($1.4 million), a taxiway extension ($812,038), airport appraisal ($25,000), self-serve fuel upgrade ($15,795), emergency shelter ($7,450), airport terminal signage ($6,114).
Information Technology
The total budget for maintenance and operations for information technology was proposed at about $1.07 million, an 8.2 percent decrease compared to the $1.17 million set for the IT the previous year.
Proposed expenditures for the city’s IT department include hiring an IT technician (96,361), and paying for computer replacements ($50,000), and patrol laptop lease payment ($20,468).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.