Greenville celebrates the season Friday night with the downtown Christmas Parade of Lights and Watch Party as well as additional activities.
The parade begins at 6 p.m., although the Parks and Recreation Department will host a parade watch beginning at 5 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street. The party will feature photos with Santa from 5-5:45 p.m. a petting zoo, and Letters to Santa where everyone can mail a letter to Santa and receive a naughty/nice certificate in the mail before Christmas. The movie “Pups Alone” will be shown inside the Greenville Municipal Auditorium after the parade.
The parade itself begins at the corner of Bois D’Arc and Lee streets, then travels west on Lee Street, south on Johnson Street, west on Washington Street and passes by the Municipal Building, turns north on Wright Street, east on Lee Street, north on Stonewall Street, east on Jordan Street, and finishes at Johnson Street.
Street legal vehicles will exit north on Johnson Street and all other vehicles and floats may return to the staging area on Jordan Street.
Anyone wanting additional information, can call the Main Street Office at 903-457-3100.
Several communities will be busy with Christmas events this weekend:
• The Quinlan Independent School District Christmas Festival is scheduled at 6 p.m. Friday at Ford High School. The free event is also presented by the Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce and will include dinner, printed photos with Santa, trim rides, wagon rides, mini golf, a petting zoo, games, crafts and more. Sponsors for the event include Dairy Queen, Brookshire’s, Walmart, the Quinlan FFA, and Lakeview Church.
• The “Bois D’Arc Miracle on Main Street” Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday in Commerce. Line up begins at 4 p.m. heading south on Park Street in the City Park. Judging begins at 4:30 p.m. Additional information is available at https://commerce-chamber.com.
• The Wolfe City Cowboy Christmas is scheduled Saturday at the Wolfe City Rail Trail on Main Street. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m., greetings with Santa at 6 p.m. and free horse carriage rides between 6 and 8 p.m. The events are presented by the Wolfe City Parks and Recreation Department.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Pancakes with Santa, from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the station. Breakfast is by $5 donation and includes pancakes, sausage and a drink and pictures with Santa.
• The 28th annual United Presbyterian Women’s Cookie Walk is scheduled starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, 5905 Stonewall Street, Greenville. Small boxes of homemade cookies will be $6 and large boxes $12. There will also be an assortment of baked goods and Perla’s Dazzles. All proceeds go to benefit local charities.
• The Caddo Mills Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, with the theme of Christmas Movies is scheduled Saturday. Lineup is at 4:30 p.m., judging at 5:30 p.m. and the start of the parade is at 6 p.m. and the Caddo Mills Fire Department will be hosting a chili dinner fundraiser that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.