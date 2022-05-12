Greenville Christian Valedictorian

Emily Johnson
Greenville Christian’s 2022 valedictorian Emily Johnson looks forward to majoring in creative writing and being in the honors college at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
A student at GC since the ninth grade, Johnson has earned a 4.23 GPA and is graduating with 24 dual credit hours.
In addition to excelling in academics, she is also an accomplished artist, winning a first-place award at the state TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Art Competition for her portfolio. She also won a second-place award in TAPPS’ on-site drawing contest.
Also in recognition of her skill at art, Johnson was presented with a gold medal for an illustration she submitted to the National Scholastic & Writing Competition. Her work will be featured in an exhibit in Washington, D.C., and later be part of a national, traveling exhibit.
Organizations that Johnson belongs to include National Honor Society and SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions), and she has volunteered with Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH), W. Walworth Harrison Public Library and I-Go Global mission trips.
She is the daughter of Kim and David Johnson of Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.