Teachers and staff at Greenville Christian school will be busy these next two weeks as they continue to welcome new families and prepare to accommodate a total of 300 students, which is a 50% increase compared to the end of the 2020-21 school year.
“To accommodate the additional students, we've taken two storage spaces and renovated them to add three more classrooms,” said GC Director of Development Sherry Holland. “We also renovated a restroom so that a new preschool classroom has access to it.”
As indicated by the extension of GC’s preschool, much of the school's growth is in grades pre-k through seventh grade. Because of this, the school is hiring more specialty teachers to teach courses such as science at the elementary level.
“We're actually still looking for two more faculty,” Holland said.
Out of the 300 hundred students expected for this coming school year, about a third of them live outside of Greenville, some commuting from as far as Wills Point.
In addition to preparing for higher enrollment, GC is expanding some of its programs, such as adding middle school theatre and a high school girls' golf team.
Greenville Christian's existing high school theatre program, in particular, is a source of pride for the school as its students were instrumental in the school winning first place in the 1A fine arts division of this past spring's TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) contests. GC’s theatre teacher, Jen Brown – who also teachers math – also directed Greenville Family Theater's musical, “Mary Poppins,” this summer.
Also central to GC’s culture is its community service hours for its students, which will continue into this school year.
“We stop curriculum twice each day for the students to do community service projects,” Holland explained. “They help out with a lot of different local organizations, such as WIN (Women in Need) and FISH (Hunt County Shared Ministries).”
Greenville Christian plans to have its first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
